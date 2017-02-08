Armenian Serviceman Killed, another Wounded By Azerbaijani Fire

STEPANAKERT— Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) Republic contract serviceman Gegham Manukyan (born 1979) was killed on Wednesday by Azerbaijani fire in the northern direction of the Artsakh/Azerbaijani border—known as the Line of Contact—at 11am.

According to the Artsakh Defense Ministry’s press statement, investigation into details of Manukyan’s death is underway.

The Defense Ministry offered condolences to Manukyan’s family, friends, and fellow servicemen.

The same day, serviceman Koryun Kirakosyan (born 1998) was heavily wounded as a result of Azerbaijani ceasefire violation in the Martakert region around noon. Probe into the case has been launched by the Defense Army.

The incidents come only two days after Artsakh serviceman Gor Gareginyan, born 1997, was killed by Azerbaijani fire in the northeastern direction of the border, and about two weeks after serviceman Karen Ulubabyan, born in 1995, was killed in the frontlines.

Artsakh president Bako Sahakian posthumously awarded both Gareginyan and Ulubabyan a “For Service in Battle” medal for their bravery in defending the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic.