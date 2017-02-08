Trump Stresses ‘Close, Long-Standing’ Ties with Turkey

WASHINGTON, ANKARA (CNN)—President Donald Trump reiterated US support for Turkey as a “close, long-standing” partner, during a phone call with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday.

It was the two leaders’ first conversation since Trump took office in January.

Trump welcomed Turkey’s efforts in the battle against ISIS, according to a White House readout of the conversation, and spoke of both countries’ commitment to fighting terrorism “in all its forms.”

The conversation lasted 45 minutes, local media reported.

But areas of ongoing tension were notably absent from the readout, including the latter’s extradition request for exiled cleric Fethullah Gulen and U.S. support for Kurdish groups in Syria.

“Unpleasant issues that aren’t mentioned include the future of Syria, who leads it, U.S. relations with Iran, and all these are important in terms of the future of Turkey-US relations,” Research Fellow at Sydney’s Lowy Institute Rodger Shanahan said.

“They’re trying to highlight the issues of common interest, which aren’t that many, which is why they mention the Islamic State.”