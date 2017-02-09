Mayor Devine Endorses Sahakian for Glendale School Board District D

GLENDALE—Shant Sahakian announced on February 9 that Glendale City Mayor Paula Devine has endorsed his campaign for Glendale School Board District D.

“Shant is a dedicated public servant who is going to be a strong advocate for our students and families on the Glendale School Board,” said Mayor Paula Devine. “He understands the importance of safe schools and ensuring that our students graduate ready for success. As a former educator, I am proud to endorse him for Glendale School Board District D.”

Paula Devine was elected to the Glendale City Council in 2014 and currently serves as the Mayor of the City of Glendale. Devine has strong ties to the community, serving on multiple boards and local community-led organizations including the Glendale Police Foundation, Glendale Historical Society, Women’s Civic League, and Glendale Healthy Kids. In the past, she has served as the Chair of the Glendale Commission on the Status of Women. Devine spent 33 years as an educator before retiring.

“I am honored to have received the endorsement of Glendale Mayor Paula Devine,” said Shant Sahakian. “I look forward to working with Mayor Devine to ensure that our students and families have safe schools and neighborhoods across the City of Glendale and Glendale Unified School District.”

Devine’s endorsement follows endorsements from State Senator Anthony Portantino, State Assemblymember Laura Friedman, Glendale City Councilmember & Former Mayor Zareh Sinanyan, Glendale School Board Member & Past President Christine Walters, Former GUSD Board Member Sandy Russell, and Glendale Community College Board of Trustees Anita Quinonez Gabrielian, Armine Hacopian, Ann Ransford, Vahe Peroomian, and Tony Tartaglia.

About Shant Sahakian

Shant Sahakian is a proud parent, lifelong resident of Glendale, and product of Glendale public schools who is running for Glendale School Board District D. He is an accomplished entrepreneur and a longtime community leader. Over the years, Shant has volunteered for local organizations that support Glendale’s youth, enhance the city’s public services, and serve the most vulnerable in the community. He is a graduate of CSUN and UCLA Extension. He and his wife, Suzanna, live and work in the City of Glendale and are the proud parents of their young son, Raffi Sebastian. Learn more about Shant at VoteShant.com.