WATCH: Asbarez Interview with LA Councilmember Mitch O’Farrell

LOS ANGELES–Asbarez Editor Ara Khachatourian on Tuesday interviewed Los Angeles City Councilmember Mitch O’Farrell of the 13th District, which includes Little Armenia for Horizon Live. During the interview the two discussed affordable housing, homelessness and issue of interest to the Armenian-American community.
