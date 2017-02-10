Armenia, Artaskh to be Featured in 2017 Los Angeles Travel & Adventure Show

LOS ANGELES—The Armenian American Business Council, in close cooperation with the Consulate General of Armenia, will participate in the Los Angeles Travel & Adventure Show on February 18-19, 2017, one of the largest tourism expos in the country. The organization hopes to inspire further growth in the Tourism sectors of Armenian and Karabakh by speaking with leaders of the tourism industry who will be attending the event.

In the past, AABC has received many commendations from fellow attendees for our participation and dedication to showing the wonders of Armenia and Artsakh in the clearest light. Last year, AABC was awarded “Best New Exhibitor” for the design of our booth, and hope to yet again impress attendees as we encourage everyone to experience everything Armenia and Artsakh have to offer.

Participating in the Travel & Adventure Show will also be a delegation headed by the International Business Relations Support Council of the Armenian Parliament, along with various entrepreneurs and public sector representatives from the Republic of Armenia.

The Armenian community of greater Southern California is highly encouraged to attend the event, visit the AABC booth and spend the day at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

The Armenian American Business Council is a non-profit organization seeking to encourage investment and growth in the economic sectors of Armenia, working to provide access to the vast American markets for Armenian entrepreneurs, and promoting stronger bilateral economic, trade and commercial relations between the United States and the Republic of Armenia by facilitating linkages between U.S. and Armenia-based business communities, by way of sector-specific trade shows, business expos, and professional conferences