ANC-PAC and Kitsinian Family Host Fundraiser for LAUSD President Steve Zimmer

$25,000 Raised for Incumbent’s Bid for Re-Election

ENCINO—The Armenian National Committee – Municipal Political Action Committee (ANC-PAC) and the Kitsinian family hosted a successful daytime fundraiser on February 4 at the home of Nareg and Ani Kitsinian raising $25,000 for the re-election campaign of Steve Zimmer for Los Angeles Unified School Board of Education.

Co-hosts of the event were community supporters Sarkis Kitsinian, Charlie Ghalian, Varant Melkonian, Vahe Urun, Ghazaros Ghazarossian, Harout Keosian, Esq., Shant Hagopian, Esq. the Honorable Walter Karabian, Bedig Fermanian, Boghos Sassounian and the Ian Thomas Group.

School Board President, Steve Zimmer is running for re-election on the March 7 municipal ballot in Los Angeles. Due to his strong record on Armenian issues, Zimmer is the only candidate in this race that has received the endorsement of the Armenian National Committee of America-Western Region.

Having spent seventeen years as an educator and counselor to Armenian American students, Zimmer has developed a high level of understanding of the issues and concerns that are important to his Armenian students and their communities.

“Steve is at the head of his class. He has been an influential and dependable voice for the Armenian community in Los Angeles and the only candidate in this race deserving of the Armenian community’s vote,” stated event host Nareg Kitsinian, Esq. Kitsinian continued, “my family and the ANC-PAC were very pleased to have organized such a successful event for Steve that was joined by a cross-section of supporters and leaders from the Armenian community.”

In his remarks during the event, Zimmer stated that “the most important work we have before us is the education of the Armenian Genocide throughout the unified school district and we will continue to implement policies that properly acknowledge and teach our students about the Genocide.”

Acutely aware of the denial campaign Turkey spreads regarding the Armenian Genocide, Zimmer initiated programs in LAUSD schools for teachers to be trained on the Armenian Genocide. During the unprecedented March for Justice on the Centennial of the Armenian Genocide, Zimmer secured the participation of LAUSD schools in his district, encouraging student leaders to join the march in solidarity for recognition of the Armenian Genocide through the streets of Los Angeles. Zimmer himself was a participant in the hours long historic march on the Centennial.

Zimmer has also secured excused days off for LAUSD teachers and students who wish to commemorate the Armenian Genocide on April 24th rather than be compelled to attend school on this National Day of Remembrance.

Zimmer’s interests have clearly been demonstrated to be aligned with the Armenian community’s. He has provided highly sought after parking accommodations for the developing ACF Community Center in Encino, by negotiating a reciprocal use of the adjacent LAUSD school parking lot by the ACF during non-operating hours. Conversely, Zimmer was able to reduce parking concerns of LAUSD parents by securing use of the ACF parking lot for LAUSD school teachers during non-operating hours.

Most recently, Zimmer and his colleagues voted to deny renewal of several Turkish run charter schools called Magnolia Science Academy which are located in the San Fernando Valley. These schools are known to be associated with the Fetullah Gulen movement and have been found to be mismanaging their schools and misappropriating funds. This vote was subsequently appealed by the school, overturned by the County Board of Supervisors and now the LAUSD School Board is expected to initiate legal action in order to enforce the school closures. This is a significant victory for the community in helping thwart the proliferation of Turkish charter schools throughout California that use tax payer dollars to spread intentional historic inaccuracies on the Armenian Genocide.

Steve Zimmer’s school board district is district number four and includes the cities of Encino, Hollywood, Brentwood, Del Rey, Hollywood, East Hollywood, Marina Del Rey, Pacific Palisades, Playa Del Rey, Playa Vista, Tarzana, Topanga, West-chester, West Hollywood, Westwood, Woodland Hills & Venice. If you live in these cities, vote for the only candidate that has a proven track record on Armenian Issues, LAUSD School Board President, Steve Zimmer. Vote by mail ballots are being mailed this week. Election day is March 7, 2017.