Armenian Genocide Centennial Plaque Unveiled at LA City Hall

LOS ANGELES—On February 13, Los Angeles City Councilmember Paul Krekorian unveiled the official plaque of the LA City Hall pomegranate tree to mark the commemoration of the Centennial anniversary of the Armenian Genocide. In April 2015, Krekorian planted the first pomegranate tree on City Hall’s lawn and launched the Armenian Genocide Memorial Tree Project, which planted 100 pomegranate trees in parks in each of the city’s 15 Council Districts. Councilmember Krekorian was joined by Archpriest of the Armenian Apostolic Church Western Diocese Arshag Kahatchadourian, and Executive Officer and Chief of Staff of the Department of Recreation Parks Anthony-Paul Diaz at the plaque dedication ceremony.



The plaque reads: “The City of Los Angeles Commemorates the Armenian Genocide Centennial: 1915-2015. This tree was planted by Mayor Eric Garcetti and Councilmember Paul Krekorian on the occasion of the commemoration of the centennial.”



“The pomegranate is one of the most recognizable symbols in Armenian culture. In the wake of the Armenian Genocide, the pomegranate became a symbol of hope, rebirth, and survival of a nation,” said Councilmember Krekorian. “With the help of community members and my city colleagues, I planted this tree in 2015 to mark the commemoration of the Centennial of the Armenian Genocide. Anyone who visits City Hall will see the pomegranate tree and this memorial plaque as an enduring symbol of the Armenian people’s culture and history.”



****

Los Angeles City Councilmember Paul Krekorian, the first Armenian-American to be elected to city office in Los Angeles, is chair of the Budget and Finance Committee and represents Council District 2, which includes the east San Fernando Valley. He is also on the Metro and Metrolink boards of directors. His website is paulkrekorian.org, where you can sign up for news updates. Visit him on Twitter (@PaulKrekorian) or Facebook.