Armenia to Send 40 Tons of Humanitarian Aid to Syria

YEREVAN—In a collaborative initiative by the Armenian and Russian governments, 40 tons of humanitarian aid will be delivered to Syria. The first batch of 18 tons was delivered on February 14, according to a press statement by the Defense Ministry of Armenia.

Armenian Defense Minister Vigen Sargsyan and Russian Ambassador Ivan Volynkin saw off the shipment–which consisted of mostly food–at Erebuni Airport in Yerevan.

“This is important to us, as Armenia has felt the significance of international humanitarian aid on many occasions. This is especially important in case of the friendly people of Syria, considering that Syria opened its doors to Armenians, who fled the genocide in the Ottoman Empire a century ago,” Sargsyan said, reminded that it is the second time Armenia has sent aid to Syria.

He said the aid would be equally distributed among all in need irrespective of nationality.

“There was an offer from our Russian partners to combine efforts within the framework of the CSTO. Armenia responded to the proposal and initiated the delivery of this humanitarian aid,” Sargsyan said, thanking Russia for providing cargo planes to transport the aid.

He voiced hope that peace would be reestablished in Syria as soon as possible. “Before that, we will try to support the people of Syria to the best of our abilities,” the Minister said.

Representatives of Armenian Ministries of Defense, Emergency Situations and Diaspora were present during the shipment of aid.

Another shipment of aid will be delivered to Syria in the coming days.