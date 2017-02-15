Join the ARS at the LA Big 5K 2017

LOS ANGELES—The Armenian Relief Society (ARS) of Western USA is preparing to participate with a team once again this year at the 2017 LA Big 5K, which will be held on Saturday, March 18, 2017 at Dodger Stadium.

Year after year, the ARS brings its participation to this 3.1 mile run/walk event through the scenic Elysian Park. The ARS involvement through this year’s team will support filmmaker Bared Maronian’s “Women of 1915″ documentary, which covers the plight of Armenian women during the 1915 Armenian Genocide and the humanitarian assistance received from non-Armenian women from around the world.

Well-known as one of Los Angeles’ most popular races that draws in thousands of participants each year, the ARS of Western USA encourages a show of support from the community to join its team and walk for a worthwhile project. The participation fee is $120 per person.

Those interested in joining the team or making a donation in support of those who will be participating can contact the ARS Regional Headquarters at (818) 500-1343 or office@arswestusa.org.