First Batch of Humanitarian Aid Reaches Syria

LATAKIA, Syria—The first batch of humanitarian aid collaboratively provided by the Armenian and Russian governments on Tuesday afternoon arrived in Latakia, Syria, according to a press statement by the Defense Ministry of Armenia. The Consul General of Armenia to Syria, Tigran Gevorgyan, received the 18 tons of aid at Latakia Airport.

This humanitarian assistance comes as part of an initiative spearheaded by Armenia and Russia, who will, in total, send 40 tons of aid to various parts of Syria. A portion of the aid was delivered to the St. Asdvadsadzin Church in Latakia on Tuesday.

In the video below, Syrian Armenian children from Latakia thank Armenia and Russia for their contribution.

The cargo plane, provided by Russia, took off from Yerevan at the Erebuni Airport earlier on Tuesday.

Before sending off the cargo, Armenian Defense Minister Vigen Sargsyan said that the aid would be equally distributed among all in need –irrespective of nationality–from Latakia, Damascus, Kessab, as well as needy families from Aleppo.

Sargsyan on Tuesday said that Armenia feels the need to provide humanitarian assistance to Syria, especially because Syria opened its doors to Armenians who fled the genocide in the Ottoman Empire a century ago.

Another shipment of aid will be delivered to Syria in the coming days.