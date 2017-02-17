ANCA-OC Continues Meeting Local Officials

Elvira Moreno, Anahid Arakelian, Yorba Linda Councilwoman Tara Campbell, Tustin Councilman Charles E. Chuck Puckett and Bianka Aliso Viejo Councilman Mike Munzing and Anahid Arakelian Former NFL player Sherman Cocroft, Aliso Viejo Councilman Mike Munzing and Anahid Arakelian Elvira Moreno, Anahid Arakelian, Yorba Linda Councilwoman Tara Campbell, Tustin Councilman Charles E. Chuck Puckett and Bianka Anahid Arakelian, La Habra Mayor Rose Espinoza, Bianka Asik

Anaheim, Calif.—On February 2, 2017 members of the Orange County chapter of the Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) celebrated an evening with Orange County city council members at the “City Leaders Reception” sponsored by the Association of California Cities Orange County (ACCOC) and the Orange County Public Affairs Association (OCPAA) at the Diamond Club, Angel Stadium of Anaheim.

ANCA OC members met with local elected officials, primarily councilmembers representing various cities throughout Orange County including but not limited to La Habra, Yorba Linda, Aliso Viejo, Lake Forest, and many others during this annual gathering to continue networking, developing new connections, reinforcing old friendships, and addressing local and national issues of concern to the Armenian American community.

As part of its focus this year ANCA OC is concentrating its efforts on the local level, reaching out to city council members, and district offices of state representatives. The re-energized Orange County chapter has attended a number of city council swearing in ceremonies, met with local officials and Assemblymembers, attended the Orange County Board of Supervisors Holiday Open House, and made its presence known at this premiere event sponsored by ACCOC and OCPAA, all in its continued service to the Armenian cause.