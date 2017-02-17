ANCA-Glendale Announces Endorsements for GUSD Board of Education

GLENDALE, Calif.— The Armenian National Committee of America, Glendale Chapter (ANCA-Glendale) announces the endorsement of Shant Sahakian, Greg Krikorian, and Dr. Armina Gharpetian for the Glendale Unified School District Board of Education.

Shant Sahakian who is running in GUSD District D, has served as the Vice President of Glendale Kiwanis Club, was a Founding Board Member of Glendale Young Professionals and Co-Chair of the Armenian National Committee of America Professional Network. Earlier this year, Sahakian received the prestigious “Man of the Year” Award from the Glendale Chamber of Commerce.

Greg Krikorian who currently serves as Clerk of GUSD Board of Education, is running for re-election in GUSD District B. Krikorian is a founding member of the Glendale Educational Foundation, was first elected to the GUSD Board of Education in 2001, and has recently been appointed to the California School Board Association.

Dr. Armina Gharpetian who currently serves as President of GUSD Board of Education, is running unopposed in GUSD District C. Dr. Gharpetian is also a member of the Superintendent’s Facility Advisory Committee, an active PTA member, and currently serve on the Student Site Council at Verdugo Woodlands Elementary school.

“The ANCA is confident that the endorsed candidates will succeed in the advancement and the betterment of the Glendale Unified School District. Through their community involvement and service, we believe that these candidates will provide for our schools and our students to the best of their abilities,” stated ANCA-Glendale Board Member and active PTA member, Lucy Petrosian.

This announcement follows the organization’s endorsements of Rafi Manoukian for City Treasurer, Ardy Kassakhian for City Clerk, Dr. Armine Hacopian for Glendale Community College Board of Trustees (GCC) District 3, Ann H. Ransford for GCC District 2, as well as a Yes vote on Ballot Measure L. Recommendations for City Council and Glendale Community College District 4 will be announced in the upcoming weeks.

In the upcoming April 4th election, for the first time in Glendale’s history, GUSD and GCC will hold elections for seats representing specific geographic areas, also known as districts or trustee areas. Elections are staggered therefore, GUSD which is divided into five districts (A, B, C, D, E) will only hold elections for districts B, C and D. Similarly, GCC which is also divided into five districts (1, 2, 3, 4, 5) will only hold elections for districts 2, 3 and 4. Additionally, voters will be able to elect three candidates for City Council, one City Treasurer, one City Clerk, and cast a yes or no vote on Ballot Measure L.

Glendale residents who are U.S. citizens but have not registered to vote, must register to vote by March 20th in order to participate in the April 4th election. Registered voters who wish to vote from home, must request an absentee ballot by March 28th. For more information about the upcoming elections, registration and absentee ballots, please visit ancaglendale.org or log on to glendalevotes.org.

If you have any questions please contact the ANCA-Glendale Community Outreach Director Margarita Baghdasaryan directly at margarita@ancaglendale.org or call 818.243-3444

The ANCA-Glendale advocates for the social, economic, cultural, and political rights of the city’s Armenian American community and promotes increased civic participation at the grassroots and public policy levels.