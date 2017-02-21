Zaruhi Postanjyan Resigns from Heritage Party

YEREVAN—Heritage Party faction head Zaruhi Postanjyan announced her resignation from the party, according to her Facebook post on February 20.

Postanjian earlier came out against the Heritage Party joining the opposition bloc with former Defense Minister Seyran Ohanyan and former Foreign Minister Vartan Oskanian, since she believed the party should run in the April 2 parliamentary elections independently.

“This fact makes my membership in the party incompatible,” Postanjian stated on Tuesday. “There is a gap between the principled stand, ideology and the program of the party,” confirming that the bloc is the reason for her stepping down.

“The bloc will comprise Oskanian’s Hamakhmbum (Consolidation) and Hovannisian’s Zharangutyun (Heritage) parties as well as several other, smaller groups,” reported RFE/RL. “A joint declaration signed by its three top leaders calls for the formation of a ‘new type of government’ in the country.”

The Heritage Party was founded in 2002 by Raffi Hovannisian, Armenia’s first Foreign Minister after independence in 1991. The party currently has five seats in parliament, making it the smallest faction represented in government.