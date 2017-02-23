Artsakh President Issues Message on ‘Fatherland Defender’s Day’

STEPANAKERT—President of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Republic Bako Sahakian issued a congratulatory message on the occasion of Fatherland Defender’s Day, celebrated on February 23, according to the press service of the Artsakh President’s Office.

His message reads below.

“Dear compatriots,

On behalf of the Artsakh Republic leadership and myself, I cordially congratulate you on the Fatherland Defender’s Day.

I congratulate our brave soldiers, officers and generals who defend our country’s and people’s security through their daily selfless service, who stand in critical moments next to a serviceman protecting the border and bring their inestimable participation in defending the Fatherland.

Today is a holiday for our entire people, as we repeatedly mentioned, we are defending our country all together – workers and physicians, pedagogues and philanthropists, residents from remote village and school children from the Diaspora. The Four Day April War has once again proved this undeniable truth. The Fatherland is grateful to all its devotees.

Dear friends,

I once again congratulate all of you, wishing peace, robust health, successes and all the best to you, unshakable spirit and safe service to our soldiers.”