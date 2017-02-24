Azerbaijani Community Head of Moscow Arrested

MOSCOW, Russia (ArmRadio)—Head of the Azerbaijani community of the Moscow region Qalib Agayev has been arrested after a criminal case was instigated against him in January. He has accused of fraud is currently under house arrest, reported Life News.

According to the source, Agayev is being accused of embezzlement of budget funds at the amount of 600 thousand rubles.

He received the funds in 2015 under the “Russia in the eyes of Turkish and Azerbaijani schoolchildren” grant program provided by the “Russian World” Fund of the Ministry of Education.

Agayev had to use the money to organize a visit of Azerbaijani and Turkish schoolchildren to Russia for a tour.