Edward Vartany, MD-Prominent Iranian-Armenian Surgeon

Widely respected Iranian –Armenian surgeon and humanitarian passed away on February 22, 2017 in Tehran from complications from a stroke. Funeral services will be held in Tehran on Tuesday February 28.

Edward Vartany, MD was born in 1928 in the town of Arak in Iran. His family moved to Tehran when he was six years old. He completed his high school education in Tehran and then attended Tehran University School of Medicine. He completed his General Surgery training at Tehran University in 1957 and traveled to Paris for additional specialization in Surgery of the Digestive Tract.

Upon completing his training in Paris, he returned to Tehran and started his surgical career. He became an Assistant Professor of Tehran University School of Medicine in 1967 and served as Chairman of Surgery at Amir-Alam Teaching Hospital 1996- 1998. He established his private practice at Jam Hospital in 1975 where he remained as one of the respected surgeons until his retirement.

Dr. Vartany has touched many lives throughout his long career. He was trusted in the both the Armenian and Persian communities as a superb surgeon and an honest doctor. Many patients trusted him so much that they went to him for all their medical needs and would even go to him for a second opinion for ailments that were not within Dr. Vartany’s specialty. He would treat indigent patients at no charge and he would perform their surgeries at the teaching hospital so their hospital stay would be at no charge as well.

Dr. Vartany was dedicated to his patients and his profession. He often said that his favorite hobby was reading medical journals. He practiced surgery until the age of 85.

Edward Vartany, MD remained active in the Armenian community of Iran throughout his life. During his college years he was active in the Armenian University Students Society. He was a founding member of the Ararat Athletic Club and the Armenian Medical Society.

Edward Vartany is survived by his of wife Anik; children Melineh and Mark Momjian of Radnor, PA and Armen and Alina Vartany of Los Angeles, CA; and grandchildren David, Gregory, Stephanie and Eric.