Asbarez Exclusive Interview with Rep. Adam Schiff

LITTLE ARMENIA–Asbarez Editor Ara Khachatourian on Wednesday interviewed Representative Adam Schiff, Democrat of California’s 28th Congressional district, for Horizon Live. The two discussed the fate of issues of interest to Armenian-Americans–Artsakh conflict resolution, US-Armenia Trade and Armenian Genocide recognition–in the new Congress and the Trump Administration.
