ANCA-CV Announces Endorsement for March 7 Elections

LA CAÑADA FLINTRIDGE, Calif.—The Crescenta Valley Chapter of the Armenian National Committee of America announces its endorsement of incumbents Jonathan C. Curtis and David A. Spence for La Canada Flintridge City Council. The municipal elections will take place on Tuesday, March 7.

Jonathan C. Curtis, who is currently Mayor of La Canada Flintridge, is running for a second 4-year term on the La Canada City Council. He is a 20-year resident of the city and has extensive professional experience as a land-use attorney as well as a La Canada City Planning Commissioner. He has championed the excellence of the La Canada Unified School District and the notion of transparency in local government, in addition to continually highlighting community groups who are “making a difference.”

David A. Spence has served continuously on the La Canada City Council since 1992 and has lived in the city since 1969. The issues on which he has focused most are public safety, an efficient new city hall, and the unification of the La Canada School District. He has broad experience in numerous commissions in Los Angeles County, including the Library Commission and the Sheriff’s Trust Fund.

Both Curtis and Spence have stated that they appreciate the fabric of the Armenian-American Community in the Greater Foothills area, and that they are ready to help address its needs and concerns.

“The ANCA Crescenta Valley Chapter is confident that Mr. Curtis and Mr. Spence will continue to nobly serve the people of the City of La Canada Flintridge. With their experience and dedication, we are pleased to endorse both of these candidates, and we look forward to working closely with them,” stated ANCA Crescenta Valley Board Chairman Armine Sherikian.

ANCA-Crescenta Valley advocates for the social, economic, cultural, and political rights of the city’s Armenian American community and promotes increased civic participation at the grassroots and public policy levels.