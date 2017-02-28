ANCA-Glendale Endorses Yvette Vartanian Davis for GCC Board of Trustees Area 4

GLENDALE—The Armenian National Committee of America–Glendale Chapter, announced the endorsement of Yvette Vartanian Davis for Glendale Community College Board of Trustees, Trustee Area 4.

This announcement follows the organization’s endorsements of Dr. Armine Hacopian for GCC Board of Trustees, Area 3 and Ann H. Ransford for GCC Board of Trustees, Area 2, as well as, the endorsements of Zareh Sinanyan and Ara Najarian for two of the three available seats in City Council, Rafi Manoukian for City Treasurer, Ardy Kassakhian for City Clerk, Shant Sahakian for GUSD District D, Greg Krikorian for GUSD District B and Dr. Armina Gharpetian for GUSD District C. ANCA-Glendale also encourages a Yes vote on Ballot Measure L, which will amend the City Charter to require that councilmembers only serve 3 terms.

Running for election in GCC Board of Trustees, Trustee Area 4, Yvette Vartaian Davis began her education at Glendale Community College, earned a B.S. in Anthropology at USC, and a M.S. in Anthropology at California State University, Los Angeles. Davis is the founder of The Counting House, LLC, and a lecturer at the Art Center College of Design. She has served as President of the Rotary Club of Glendale Sunrise, serves as the Treasurer of the Glendale Educational Foundation, and is the Founder and Committee Chair of the Glendale Festival of Arts.

In the upcoming April 4 elections, voters will be able to elect three candidates for City Council, one City Treasurer, one City Clerk, and cast a yes or no vote on Ballot Measure L. Additionally, for the first time in Glendale’s history, GUSD and GCC will hold elections for seats representing specific geographic areas—districts/trustee areas. GUSD which is divided into 5 districts (A, B, C, D, E) will only hold elections for districts B, C and D. Similarly, GCC which is also divided into 5 trustee areas (1, 2, 3, 4, 5) will only hold elections for districts 2, 3 and 4.

Glendale residents, who are US Citizen but have not registered to vote, must register to vote by March 20 in order to participate in the April 4 elections. Registered voters who wish to vote from home, must request an absentee ballot by March 28th. For more information about the upcoming elections, registration and absentee ballots, please visit www.ancaglendale.org or log on to www.glendalevotes.org.

If you have any questions please contact the ANCA-Glendale Community Outreach Director Margarita Baghdasaryan directly at margarita@ancaglendale.org or call 818-243-3444

The ANCA-Glendale advocates for the social, economic, cultural, and political rights of the city’s Armenian American community and promotes increased civic participation at the grassroots and public policy levels.