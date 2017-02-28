Glendale Teachers Association Endorses Sinanyan for City Council

GLENDALE—The membership of the Glendale Teachers Association has voted to endorse incumbent Zareh Sinanyan for Glendale City Council for the second time.

The Glendale Teachers Association committee interviewed all candidates before selecting Sinanyan as their recommendation, who they trust will best represent the interests of Glendale Public Schools.

“The interview committee was most impressed with [Zareh’s] views on issues concerning the city and public education,” as stated by Alicia Harris, Vice President of the Glendale Teachers Association.

The endorsement of Sinanyan was based on his proven record and clear goals which target the active involvement of students, parents, teachers, administrators, and support staff, to improve the quality of public education in Glendale.