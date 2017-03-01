Armenian Serviceman Killed during Azerbaijani Shelling

STEPANAKERT—The Azerbaijani Armed Forces, with their continued ceasefire violations against the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Republic positions on March 1, resulted in the death of Armenian serviceman Nver Babajanyan (born in 1980).

The serviceman was killed at about 4:50pm due to shrapnel wounds from Azerbaijani shelling in the southeastern (Martuni) direction of the Artsakh-Azerbaijan border, also known as the Line of Contact.

Babajanyan was married and had two children.

This event takes place just four days after the Azerbaijani infiltration attempt toward Artsakh, described as the most intense fighting along the border since early April 2016.

At around 11:25am, the adversary fired 10 shells at Armenian positions using 60mm and 82mm mortars, SPG-9 recoilless guns, and GP-25 grenade launchers, the Artsakh Defense Ministry reported.

An investigation for details of the incident has been launched by the Defense Ministry.

The Defense Ministry offered condolences to Babajanyan’s family, friends, and fellow servicemen.

On February 28, Azerbaijani forces fired toward Artsakh positions a SPIKE anti-tank guided missile in the southeastern (Martuni) direction as well as fired various weaponry 2,200 times overnight, violating the ceasefire about 120 times.

After Azerbaijan’s offensive attempt on Saturday, the Artsakh Defense Ministry issued a statement emphasizing that the absence of the international community’s “strong and targeted” assessment of Azerbaijan’s actions creates a situation where Baku considers it possible to unleash a military aggression against Artsakh.

“The escalation of tension on the Line of Contact, provoked by the Azerbaijani side, only deepens the distrust and postpones the prospects for a final resolution of the conflict,” said the Ministry.