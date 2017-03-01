Azerbaijan Fails to Lead OSCE Mission to its Frontlines

STEPANAKERT—In accordance with the arrangement reached with the authorities of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), the OSCE Mission on March 1 conducted a planned monitoring along the border between the armed forces of Artsakh and Azerbaijan, known as the Line of Contact, in the direction of the Askeran region, near the settlement of Shykhlyar.

The monitoring passed in accordance with the agreed schedule. No violation of the cease-fire regime was registered. However, the Azerbaijani side did not lead the OSCE mission to its frontline positions.

From the positions of the Artsakh Defense Army, the monitoring was conducted by Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk and his Field Assistants Ghenadie Petrica (Moldova) and Khristo Khristov (Bulgaria).

The Artsakh monitoring mission was accompanied by representatives of the Artsakh Foreign and Defense Ministries.

From the opposite side of the Line of Contact, the monitoring was conducted by Field Assistant to the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Jiri Aberle (Czech Republic), staff member of the Office of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Peter Svedberg (Sweden), and Personal Assistant to the CiO Personal Representative Simon Tiller (Great Britain).