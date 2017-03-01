Artsakh Must participate in Peace Talks says Sahakian

STEPANAKERT (News.am)—The conflict settlement first and foremost requires restoration of the fully-fledged format of talks with the participation of the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic, said President of the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Republic Bako Sahakian said during an interview with Russia’s Gazeta news.

Baku should abandon its misanthropic and aggressive actions disrupting the negotiation process, as well as the peace and stability in the region,” he emphasized.

Responding to the question as to whether there might ever be peace between the Armenian and Azerbaijani peoples, Sahakian said “You know, the entire Artsakh people and I remember not only the beginning of the conflict but are still living in a situation where the Azerbaijani-Karabakh conflict has not yet been resolved,” he said.

“But I am confident that the peace between our peoples is still possible. There is simply no alternative to this. We do not make aggressive, chauvinistic and militaristic statements, and we have no such policy. However, official Baku unfortunately behaves exactly the opposite. It is exactly the destructive policy of the Azerbaijani authorities, which is the only obstacle in the way of comprehensive settlement of Azerbaijani-Karabakh relations.”

The presence of such weapons as Iskander definitely plays a stabilizing role in maintaining the military and political balance of forces in our region, said Sahakian.

“The reason is the aggressive and destructive policy of official Baku “thanks” to which force is unfortunately the most efficient mechanism of maintaining peace and stability in our region,” the President said.

He stated that Russia plays a very important and remarkable role here [Artsakh], thanking them for their “efforts and direct participation.”

“Throughout all the years of co-chairmanship in the OSCE Minsk Group, Russia has been actively participating in the negotiation process, adhering to the constructive approach to the settlement of the Azerbaijani-Karabakh conflict, like the other co-chairs,” he continued.

To achieve progress in the settlement of the Karabakh conflict, it’s first necessary to restore the full format of the talks, Sahakian said during an interview with Russia-based Regnum News Agency.

The president stated resolution of the Artsakh conflict is impossible without Artsakh’s full participation in the settlement process. “The fact is accepted by international mediators, e.g. the Minsk Group Co-Chairs,” Sahakian said.

He emphasized that “Status and security are two key political aspects of settlement. All other questions are derivatives.”

“Artsakh will never be part of Azerbaijan. Ensuring security to Nagorno-Karabakh in all dimensions cannot be questioned, either. As to other questions, we are ready to discuss them with Azerbaijan. I believe this is a constructive state based on realities,” the President said.

“Like any citizen in my country, I’m confident in the bright future of Artsakh. We’ll do our best to have strong, democratic, social and dynamically developing country, which will its rightful place in the civilized world,” Sahakian concluded.

Sahakian on Wednesday received representatives of the Armenian Foreign Ministry’s central apparatus and diplomatic corps headed by Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian.

Discussion during the meeting included foreign policy of the two Armenian states, the Azerbaijani-Karabakh conflict settlement and regional processes.

The Head of the Artsakh state noted with satisfaction that such meetings had become traditional, highlighting their importance of deepening cooperation between the Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh.

During the meeting, President Sahakian gave awards to the Armenian Foreign Ministry diplomats for their contributions to Artsakh’s recognition.