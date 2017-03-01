Armenian Church in Kayseri to Reopen as Library

KAYSERI, Turkey (ArmRadio)—The Armenian Church of Surb Astvatsatsin (Holy Virgin Mary) in Caeserea (Kayseri) will be reopened as library, Hurriyet Daily News reported.

According to the report, the church has served as exhibition hall, gym and even police station at different times.

The church will be renovated before opening slated for Fall 2017 allocating about $1.6 million for the project.

The library is said to hold 50 thousand books, with an e-books and a document section, while part of it will be converted into a café-library.