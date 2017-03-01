Armenian Church in Kayseri to Reopen as Library

KAYSERI, Turkey (ArmRadio)—The Armenian Church of Surb Astvatsatsin (Holy Virgin Mary) in Caeserea (Kayseri) will be reopened as library, Hurriyet Daily News reported.
According to the report, the church has served as exhibition hall, gym and even police station at different times.
The church will be renovated before opening slated for Fall 2017 allocating about $1.6 million for the project.
The library is said to hold 50 thousand books, with an e-books and a document section, while part of it will be converted into a café-library.
Me eshi azgitsh inch bedkeh espassel
When I was in Caeserea (Kayseri) in June 2013, the church was as a martial arts studio, as seen in this 30-second clip from my documentary, “Historic Armenia.” The clip can be seen from 7-and-a-half minutes in (7:30) to the 8-minute mark.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0FW8dc1HzXg
In the 1950’s & 60’s the church building was used as a sports complex.I remember my late friend Garip(Karnik) losing the national championship of boxing to another native of Kayseri in the finals inside the same church.Since converting it to a library might serve a more noble purpose I hope at least there will be a plaque recognizing the building as being an Armenian church for God knows how many centuries.
my grandfather Parsegh Mazakian was born there, I bet he was in this church many , many times with his brothers, and family…..
Had to leave hundred years ago …
Someone should donate books on the subject of the Armenian Genocide to this library.