Turkish Constitutional Court Rejects Paylan’s Appeal over Suspension

ANKARA, Turkey (Agos)—The Turkish Constitutional Court rejected Garo Paylan’s appeal, demanding the reverse of his punishment for referring to the Armenian Genocide during a January 13 parliamentary meeting, reported Agos News on Tuesday.

Paylan’s speech was removed from the parliamentary minutes and was suspended from parliament for three sessions.

The Armenian member of the Turkish parliament representing the Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) said that the suspension is a “violation of the right to immunity and freedom of speech.”

Paylan appealed to the Constitutional Court on the grounds of “violation of parliamentary immunity and abolishment of freedom of expression.” also appealed to the Grand National Assembly, demanding to overturn the decision on his suspension, as it violates the Parliament’s rules of procedure.

The Court rejected Paylan’s demand unanimously. Paylan’s deleted statements are not referred in the decision of the court.