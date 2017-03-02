OSCE Chairman Discusses Repatriation of Azeri Corpses from Artsakh

STEPANAKERT—Personal Representative of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Chairperson-in-Office Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk on Wednesday issued a statement regarding the conflict dealt with by the OSCE Minsk Conference.

“At the request of the sides, a humanitarian operation to retrieve the remains of Azerbaijani servicemen from the heavily mined no man’s land took place on Monday, 27 February with my staff fully mobilized in support of this operation.

The aim of our presence was to ensure the strict observance of the ceasefire by the sides through security guarantees, and to guarantee that the operation was carried out as agreed between the sides.

I would like to stress that my Office was consistently supported by local commanders in the field as well as representatives of the military authorities.

With their support, and with the International Committee of the Red Cross present, the operation was concluded successfully in the afternoon.”

The Artsakh Defense Ministry on has dismissed Azeri claims of having hit Armenian headquarters in Martuni, the Ministry announced in a Thursday press statement.

A statement released by the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said that Azerbaijani forces responded to an “intrusion attempt by Artsakh Forces.”

The Artsakh Ministry clarified that “the Artsakh forces never attack first, but are ready to respond to Azerbaijani provocation at any time.”

Azerbaijan continued to violate the ceasefire overnight on March 1-2 over 100 times, firing about 1,200 shots toward the eastern, southeastern, and northeastern directions of Artsakh positions.

“The Artsakh Forces confidently take retaliatory measures to control the situation at the frontlines,” read the press statement.