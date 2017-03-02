Armenian App Zangi ‘Challenges Skype, Viber, WhatsApp’ says Prime Minister

BARCELONA, Spain (ArmRadio)—Zangi phone application company is representing Armenia at the 2017 Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona from March 2-5.

Established in 2013, Zangi began its life by developing cutting-edge communications technology. The Company officially released its Zangi application in early 2015.

The app is available on iOS and Android as a communication tool.

“The Armenian application Zangi challenges Skype, Viber and WhatsApp,” Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan said in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

Zangi CEO & Founder Vahram Martirosyan says they will return to Armenia with new agreements and a large cooperation packages that will open new perspective for the country and will make it better known in the IT world. New contracts will help create new jobs, as well.

Martirosyan assured that communicating through Zangi is ‘completely safe.’ The application does not store any data about users anywhere. “Therefore, even if the system is hacked, none of the users will be affected,” he said.

“The Armenian pavilion has been popular among visitors. Many have downloaded and tested the app over four days,” Martirosyan said, communicating through Zangi.

Attended by a number of telecommunications companies of the world, MWC is the world’s biggest and best mobile industry event.

It provides IT companies worldwide with an opportunity to showcase their innovations, establish business ties, promote their production and follow global trends.