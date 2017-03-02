Armenia Wins 10 Gold Medals at International Wine Awards

Taking place from February 23-26, the participation of Armenian winemakers was made possible by the Winemaking and Viticulture Foundation of Armenia with assistance of the CBI, a center for promoting imports from developing countries.
Nineteen winemaking companies represented Armenia in the competition, presenting 58 wines and sparkling wines.
“Armenian wines is the topic of the evening,” read part of a Mundus Vini Facebook post on February 25, with more than 44 countries represented at the event.
About 200 wine experts from all over the world judged almost 6,200 wines, including Trinity LLC winemaker Artem Parseghian, the first representative of Armenia in the jury.
“At the 20th anniversary event of Mundus Vini, which is regarded all over the world as one of the leading competitions for sparkling, still and liqueur wines, wines from abroad also received 275 medals, while those of less well-known origins such as Armenia, Mexico, Russia or China appealed for their excellent qualities,” read a Mundus Vini press statement on Tuesday.
According to the Ministry of Agriculture, Golden Grape Armas factory CEO Victoria Aslanyan at the competition’s gala dinner presented on Armenian wines, winning the “Best Presentation” award.
Armenian wine award winning list:
Gold
2015 Van Ardi Areni, Kakhet, Haghtanak
2015 Areni Reserve
2015 Van Ardi Reserve Syrah
2013 ArmAs Karmrahyut Reserve
2015 Voskevaz Karasi collection Voskehat
2014 Takar Reserve
2013 Karas Reserve Winemaker’s Selection Blend
2009 Old Bridge Red Dry Reserve
2015 Getnatoun Areni Noir Aghavnadzor Village
2014 Trinity Eh Areni Noir
Silver
2013 ArmAs Voskehat Reserve
2016 Armenia Muscat
2014 Tariri
2014 Takar Areni
2015 Voskevaz Hightanak
2014 Voskevaz Voskepar Voskehat
2015 Karas White Dry Wine
2015 Karas Red Wine
2015 Getnatoun Voskehat
2015 Koor Dry Red Wine
2014 Koor Reserve
2014 Chateau Rind
2014 Kataro Sireni Reserve Togh
