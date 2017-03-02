‘The Last Inhabitant’ to Premiere in Los Angeles

GLENDALE —The Los Angeles premiere of “The Last Inhabitant,” filmed in the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Republic, will take place on April 7 at the Alex Theatre in Glendale, California.

The screening is presented by the Artskah Arts and Cultural Foundation.

Inspired by true events, The Last Inhabitant is an Art House film with English subtitles filmed in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh). It was considered for the 2017 Golden Globe Awards.

To purchase tickets, visit seatadvisor.com.

Storyline

Evicted as a result of the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict, Abgar stays behind alone in a gradually shrinking enemy ring. He is waiting for his daughter, who has become a witness to her husband’s murder by an angry mob and was hospitalized with a trauma disorder. An Azerbaijani named Ibrahim, in exchange for finding and bringing Abgar’s daughter, suggests that Abgar work on the construction of a mosque. A few days later, Ibrahim finds the girl, named Yurga, in one of the psychiatric hospitals of Baku and brings her to Abgar.

Director’s Note

Deportation of people is an act made against humanity – an act of decision that is made against people who have no choice but to flee. From 1987 to 1990, prior to the collapse of the Soviet Union, the most critical ethnic conflict took place – the Armenian-Azerbaijani clashes in the region of Nagorno-Karabakh. A mass deportation of Armenians from Azerbaijan, USSR, was witnessed, including in the village of Gyurjevan. Decades later, ethnic Armenians and ethnic Azerbaijanis are still entangled in this conflict, considered the most violent in the region.

The story of ‘The Last Inhabitant of Gyurjevan’ by Tsovinar Khachatryan is about the expulsion of an Armenian village in Azerbaijan, USSR, in 1988. The story portrays the natural and peaceful life of a small mountainous village that was turned upside and down overnight due to this inter-ethnic conflict. The inhabitants of this region experience increased tension, confusion, and fear, and the future becomes bleak and uncertain.

As a filmmaker, raised in Nagorno-Karabakh, I have listened to stories of hardships endured by my family and villagers and their struggles in dealing with such a devastating inter-ethnic conflict. In this story, the stonemason Abgar, a Christian, has not been exiled yet and is the only Armenian living in the highly populated Armenian village of Gyurjevan. Abgar loses his daughter Yurga in Sumgait as the result of the mass deportation of the Christian Armenian population. The determined Armenian stays behind in search of his daughter. In exchange for her return, Abgar’s long-time friend Ibrahim has given him the task of constructing a Mosque. This illustrates strongly the message that we need each other regardless of race, culture, and religion in order to survive and preserve our racial identity. The film is about people who have found themselves in a hell after they have lost their paradise, people who are saved by love, virtue and self-sacrifice. – Jivan Avetisyan