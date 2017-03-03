Stepanakert Hospitals Receive New Equipment for Newborn Baby Care

STEPANAKERT (Artsakhpress) —Argentine-Armenian philanthropist of the Hayastan All-Armenian fund Daniel Yousefian has donated new equipment to Stepanakert’s Maternal and Child Health Center and the Arevik Children’s Hospital.

Director of the Arevik Children’s Hospital Mesrop Margaryan said that the hospital has been equipped with the German 2 Dräger’s couveuses (baby incubators).

“This equipment provides all the conditions for the care of premature newborns. They are provided with respective moisture, temperature and oxygen. The device also has a monitor, which provides all the parameters of the respiratory and cardiovascular system. The child is under control during 24 hours,” said Margaryan, adding that the hospital had only two couveuses.

Director of Maternal and Child Health Center Vadim Osipov said that the newborn intensive care division is always in the focus of the Artsakh Republic’s Ministry of Health.

“In recent years, the the newborn intensive care division has been equipped with modern facilities. These devices allow carrying out appropriate treatment and care of prematurely born newborns. The equipment will further enhance the level of treatment, “he said, adding that Mother and Child Health Care Center had only 1 couveuse; it has been equipped with 2 more couveuses.