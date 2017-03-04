Artsakh Forces Down Israeli-Made Azerbaijani Drone

STEPANAKERT—The Nagorno-Karabakh Republic Air Defense Forces on Saturday downed an Azerbaijani drone, reported the Artsakh Defense Ministry, which identified the unmanned aerial vehicle as having been made in Israel.

The Orbiter drone was hit on Saturday around 12:15 p.m. local time in the eastern part of the Artsakh-Azerbaijan border, commonly known as the line of contact, reported the Artsakh Defense Ministry.

Pictures published by the Artsakh Defense Ministry show the downed drone from various directions.

The Artsakh Defense Ministry also reported that from Friday night to Saturday morning, the Azerbaijani forces violated the cease fire more than 40 times on the Artsakh-Azerbaijan border using heavy artillery and targeting the eastern front. The Defense Ministry assured that: “The Artsakh Defense Army units continue to have full control over the frontline and are confidently carrying out the military task set before them.”

The Orbiter drone is manufactured by the Israeli Aeronautics Defense Systems and is designed for use in military operations.