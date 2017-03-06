Armens Varsity Boys Fall Short

BY NYREE DER-MEGERDICHIAN

The Holy Martyrs Ferrahian Armens Varsity Boys Basketball team’s impressive run in the Division 5AA championships unfortunately came to an end on Saturday, March 4. The Armens gave it their all but eventually fell to Rolling Hills Prep 61-34 in the finals. But there is a silver lining as the first round of the State Championships begins on Wednesday where the Armens will hope to make another deep run in the tournament. No matter the outcome, we are and always will be proud of our Armens!