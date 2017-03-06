ANCA Pasadena Announces 2017 Endorsed Candidates

PASADENA, Calif.—The Board of Directors of the Armenian National Committee of America – Pasadena (ANCA Pasadena) is pleased to announce its set of endorsed candidates for the upcoming City of Pasadena primary municipal election scheduled for Tuesday, March 7.

Over the course of its two-week Candidate Questionnaire submission and review and ultimately the Candidate Interview process, the Board met with several candidates and after careful and thoughtful deliberations resolved to offer their support to and fully endorse the following candidates: John Kennedy for Pasadena City Council District 3; Victor Gordo for Pasadena City Council District 5; Andy Wilson for Pasadena City Council District 7 and Rita Miller for Pasadena Unified School District Board of Education District 1; Dr. Adrienne Ann Mullen for Pasadena Board of Education District 3; Elizabeth Pomeroy for Pasadena Board of Education District 5 and Scott M. Phelps for Pasadena Board of Education District 7. Each of the terms for these seats is four years in length and there are no term limit provisions for serving on the City Council or the PUSD Board of Education.

Candidates will need 50 percent of the vote plus one to win election to their respective seats outright during the primary municipal election on Tuesday, March 7. Candidates who do not secure the aforementioned amount of votes in March, will move on to the general municipal runoff election on April 18.

In his remarks following the announcement, Chairman of the ANCA Pasadena, Boghos (Bo) Patatian stated “this was a uniquely difficult decision for our Board of Directors, given that each of the candidates, we had the pleasure to meet and interview with, were so highly qualified, accomplished, knowledgeable and well-intentioned.”

“To each of the candidates who earned our endorsement, we congratulate and offer you our full support and extend to you our best wishes for your successful election on March 7. To the remaining candidates we interviewed, we were beyond impressed with your accomplishments and presentations and look forward to forging closer ties with you in the years to come and wish you only the very best in all of your endeavors,” Patatian continued.

“We cannot stress enough, how critical it is that each registered voter within the City of Pasadena do their civic duty and vote,” stated ANCA Pasadena Board Member Donabed (Danny) Donabedian. “We particularly encourage though, that all of our fellow Armenian-American voters, not only vote themselves, but also encourage all of their friends, family and associates to do so as well and furthermore to do all they can to show their support for our endorsed candidates by donating to their campaigns and volunteering their time and energies to ensure that they are successfully elected.”

Pasadena residents who are U.S. citizens but have not registered to vote, must have registered to vote by Monday, February 20, 2017 in order to be able to vote in the Tuesday, March 7, 2017 City of Pasadena primary municipal election. Registered voters who wish to vote from home, must have requested an Absentee Ballot by February 28, 2017. For more information about the upcoming elections, registration and absentee ballots, please contact us at ancpasadena@gmail.com or visit www.cityofpasadena.net/cityclerk/election or call the City Clerk’s Office at (626) 744-4124.

The Armenian National Committee of America – Pasadena Chapter is the oldest, largest and most influential Armenian-American grassroots organization of its kind within the City of Pasadena. Founded in 1979, the Pasadena ANCA advocates for the social, economic, cultural, and political rights of the city’s thriving Armenian-American community and promotes increased civic service and participation at the grassroots and public policy levels.