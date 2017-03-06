Portantino Endorses Ara Najarian for Glendale City Council

GLENDALE–Current Glendale Councilman Ara Najarian received the endorsement of California State Senator Anthony Portantino earlier this month.

“My friend Ara Najarian has been a strong local and regional leader on transportation and community issues. His perspective on the MTA is of particular importance and I am pleased to support his reelection,” said Portantino.

Senator Portantino won the race for the 25th State Senate seat in November of 2016. The senator and Councilman Najarian have previously worked together in staunchly opposing the proposed extension to the Long Beach (710) Freeway in 2013. The tunnel was expected to bring heavier traffic and air pollution to the city of Glendale. The two continued to work together in 2015 as part of the Connected Cities and Communities advocacy group and sought to find solutions to the 710 debate with the “Beyond the 710” campaign.

“I am honored to receive Senator Portantino’s endorsement. He is a very well-respected community leader and model public servant. I am proud to have the support of such a huge champion of government accountability and transparency and hope to continue working with him on issues pertinent to Glendale residents,” commented Najarian.

Ara Najarian has been re-elected to the Glendale City Council and served as mayor for three terms. In 2006, he was elected to represent the north cities of L.A. County on the Los Angeles Metro (MTA) Board of Directors and served as the Chairman of Metro in 2009 and 2010. In addition, Ara has served on the Metrolink board of Directors from 2006 to present. He was recently re-elected to represent the North County/San Fernando Valley sector on the Metro Transportation Authority board and elected as the second vice-chair of Metrolink.