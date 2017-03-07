Accusing Armenia of Freezing Karabakh Talks is Hypocrisy said Armenian Foreign Ministry

YEREVAN (ArmRadio)—Azerbaijan is trying to undermine and fail the agreements on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement reached in Vienna and St. Petersburg, Spokesman for the Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Tigran Balayan said. “Speaking about the resumption of talks or about negotiations being frozen by Armenia is at least hypocrisy,” said Balayan.

The comments come after Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov accused the Armenian side of having stopped the negotiations on the Karabakh conflict settlement.

“Negotiations with Armenia on Nagorno-Karabakh are currently stopped,” Mammadyarov said, speaking at the Diplomatic Academy of the Russian Foreign Ministry.

He then accused Armenia of refusing to negotiate. “We proposed to continue substantive negotiations, but the Armenian side does not go for it. On April 2, parliamentary elections will be held in Armenia. We proposed to hold talks after this date,” the Azerbaijani Foreign Minister continued.

“This fully meets the logic of Azerbaijan’s non-constructive provocative policy,” Balayan said.

“It’s well known that after the aggression of April 2, 2016 the international community was insisting on the need to create conditions conducive to the continuation of negotiations,” the Spokesman said. He reminded that two summits were organized in Vienna and St. Petersburg, where concrete agreements were reached on creation of those conditions.

He added that Azerbaijan refuses to implement the agreements and keeps preventing their implementation. “Therefore, speaking about the resumption of negotiations or about talks being frozen because of the Armenian side is at least hypocrisy,” Balayan stated.