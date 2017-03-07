Armenian, Russian Premiers Discuss Bilateral Economic Agenda

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan—Prime Ministers of Armenia and Russia Karen Karapetyan and Dmitry Medvedev had a meeting on the sidelines of the sitting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

The parties discussed progress of the implementation of the agreements reached during Karapetyan’s January visit to the Russian Federation, referring specifically to the establishment of the Armenian-Russian Investment Fund, Russian companies’ involvement in the free economic zone of Meghri, and the supply of Russian farm machinery to Armenia.

The meeting also touched upon a wide range of issues related to the Armenian-Russian economic agenda. The Premiers reaffirmed their willingness to expand both bilateral cooperation and interaction within the framework of Eurasian Economic Union.