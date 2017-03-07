Dr. Shahe Yeni-Komshian Named Exemplary Homenetmen Member

LOS ANGELES—The Homenetmen Western United States Regional Executive proudly announces that Dr. Shahe Yeni-Komshian will be honored as Exemplary Homenetmen Member for the upcoming 42nd Navasartian Games. Taking into account the decades of unwavering dedication he has demonstrated to the organization, Dr. Yeni-Komshian was considered the prime candidate for this honor.

Dr. Shahe Yeni-Komshian’s involvement in Homenetmen began at the early age of 6 years old as a scout in Beirut, Lebanon, where he later became a chapter scouting leader in the 1970’s. He was also involved as an athlete in Homenetmen’s “Gamk” basketball team while in Beirut.

His years of service as a chapter scouting leader coincided with the transformation of Homenetmen into a global organization. During this time, he served on a special committee assigned to draft the first scouting bylaws. He has participated in numerous Homenetmen camps, conferences, and served on various committees of the Homenetmen Central Executive.

With close affinity to the principles of Homenetmen, Dr. Yeni-Komshian has undertaken a wide array of responsibilities after relocating to the United States as well, including serving on executive boards and committees. His favored aspect is advancing the education of the next generation and, in this realm, he has provided valuable input to the organization’s strategic planning activities.

Dr. Yeni-Komshian has participated in numerous conventions on both a regional and global level. He has also authored a number of articles highlighting Homenetmen in the “Marzig” Magazine and other Armenian press.

Upon receiving the title of Exemplary Homenetmen Member, Dr. Yeni-Komshian stated, “I have a deep regard for Homenetmen and it humbles me to receive this honor. As a result of its globalized structure, this organization plays an integral role in the education of our youth. While our work is extensive, we still have great potential to fulfill to continue finding new and innovative ways to our approaches and to collaborate with other organizations with similar aims.”

The Homenetmen Regional Executive extends its heartfelt congratulations to Dr. Shahe Yeni-Komshian and remains confident that his avid dedication serves as a prime example to others.