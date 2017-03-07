Glendale Councilmember Gharpetian Endorses Sahakian for School Board

GLENDALE—Shant Sahakian on Tuesday announced that Glendale City Councilmember Vartan Gharpetian has endorsed his campaign for Glendale School Board District D.

“As a parent, product of our public schools, and active volunteer, Shant has what it takes to be an excellent Glendale School Board Member,” said Glendale City Councilmember Vartan Gharpetian. “He will be a great advocate for our students and families. I’m proud to endorse Shant for Glendale School Board District D.”

Gharpetian was first elected to the Glendale City Council in 2015. Gharpetian currently represents the City of Glendale on the Transportation Commission of the Independent Cities Association, Burbank-Glendale-Pasadena Airport Authority, and California Contract Cities Association. He also represents the City as the Regional Council District 42 Representative of the Southern California Association of Governments (SCAG) and has served as the Chair of the Glendale Housing Authority. Gharpetian has been active in the community for several years, previously serving as a Commissioner for the Design Review Board, Historic Preservation Commission, and Parks, Recreation, and Community Services Commission. In 2015, Gharpetian appointed Sahakian to serve as a Commissioner on the City of Glendale Arts & Culture Commission.

“I am grateful for the endorsement and support of Glendale City Councilmember Vartan Gharpetian,” said Shant Sahakian. “I look forward to working with Councilmember Gharpetian on joint initiatives between the City of Glendale and Glendale Unified School District that help us better serve our children and families.”

Gharpetian’s announcement follows endorsements from State Senator Anthony Portantino, State Assemblymember Laura Friedman, Glendale Mayor Paula Devine, Glendale City Councilmember & Former Mayor Zareh Sinanyan, Glendale School Board President Armina Gharpetian, Glendale School Board Member & Past President Christine Walters, Former GUSD Board Member Sandy Russell, and Glendale Community College Board of Trustees Anita Quinonez Gabrielian, Armine Hacopian, Ann Ransford, Vahe Peroomian, and Tony Tartaglia.

About Shant Sahakian

Shant Sahakian is a proud parent, lifelong resident of Glendale, and product of Glendale public schools who is running for Glendale School Board District D. He is an accomplished entrepreneur and a longtime community leader. Over the years, Shant has volunteered for local organizations that support Glendale’s youth, enhance the city’s public services, and serve the most vulnerable in the community. He is a graduate of CSUN and UCLA Extension. He and his wife, Suzanna, live and work in the City of Glendale and are the proud parents of their young son, Raffi Sebastian. Learn more about Shant at VoteShant.com.