Speaker Rendon Appoints Dr. Armond Aghakhanian to California Prison Industry Board

SACRAMENTO, Calif.— Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon (D-Paramount) has announced his appointment of Dr. Armond Aghakhanian to the California Prison Industry Board.

“Dr. Aghakhanian has a long and respected record of service to the community and to California,” Rendon said. “He will provide a strong and effective voice as the Prison Industry Board works to prevent recidivism and help offenders learn skills that will help them be productive members of society. I am grateful that Dr. Aghakhanian will devote even more of his time to helping others as a member of the Prison Industry Board.”

Dr. Aghakhanian also serves as a member of the Burbank Board of Education and is active in many community organizations.

The Prison Industry Board has 11 members, with appointments made by the Speaker of the Assembly, the Senate Rules Committee, and the Governor. The Secretary of Transportation and the Director of General Services also serve on the board. The board sets overall policy for the California Prison Industry Authority and serves as a public hearing body to ensure enterprises conducted under the authority’s enterprises do not have an adverse effect upon private businesses.

In October, Speaker Rendon joined with ANCA-WR and other leaders to hold an appointments workshop to encourage members in the Armenian American community who are interested in serving the State of California to apply for appointments.