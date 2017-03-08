Benefactors Sarkis and Nune Sepetjian Sponsor ACF Banquet

GLENDALE—The Armenian Cultural Foundation announced last week that long-time community activists and benefactors, Mr. and Mrs. Sarkis and Nune Sepetjian and their family, will sponsor the organization’s upcoming annual gala, which will take place on Sunday, March 19 at the Beverly Hills Hotel.

Mr. & Mrs. Sepetjian have also been-staunch supporters of the Armenian National Committee of America-Western Region, the Armenian Cultural Foundation, the Prelacy Schools, and the Prelacy itself. Most recently, the Sepetjians sponsored the Prelacy’s annual New Year and Christmas celebration hosted by Western Prelate Archbishop Moushegh Mardirossian.

“We are extremely grateful to Sarkis and Nune Sepetjian for agreeing to sponsor this year’s ACF Annual Gala—a sought after signature event in our community,” said Elizabeth Boyajian, the Chairwoman of the Gala committee. “For many years the Sepetjians have been generous supporters of the ACF. Their decision to become the event sponsors illustrates their exemplary dedication to our community.”

The ACF, which promotes and sponsors cultural, educational and youth activities in the community will host its annual gala on Sunday, March 19 at 5 p.m. at the Rodeo Ballroom of the Beverly Hills Hotel.