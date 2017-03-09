Tuesday’s Primary Elections Bring Sweeping Victories for ANCA-WR-Endorsed Candidates

LOS ANGELES – The Armenian-American community and the Armenian Cause emerged as a winner in the March 7th Los Angeles primary elections with 100 percent of the Armenian National Committee of America – Western Region’s endorsed candidates winning in their respective races for seats in various LA and surrounding city bodies.

“The ANCA-WR extends its congratulations to all our endorsed candidates on their well deserved victories,” stated ANCA-WR Chair Nora Hovsepian. “As we move forward to ensure a high Armenian voter turnout in the General Elections, we also look forward to using this time to get to know additional candidates that did not qualify for an endorsement in the primaries and guide our community to bring our unified voice to the ballot box,” she added.

Los Angeles City Council candidate for District 7, Karo Torossian garnered 16.35%, placing him in the runoff for the general elections against Monica Rodriguez. When elected, Torossian will become the second Armenian-American to serve on the LA City Council along with City Councilmember Paul Krekorian. City Councilmember from the 5th District, Paul Koretz, secured 65.70% of votes, while L.A. City Mayor Eric Garcetti, was re-elected to his position as Mayor with a landslide victory. Equally important and despite facing the most contentious race in the history of school district elections nationwide, LAUSD School Board President Steve Zimmer came in first place in his re-election bid in district 4. Zimmer, a staunch supporter of the Armenian Cause, will also progress to the general election set for May 16.

In the same spirit, ANCA Crescenta Valley endorsed candidates, and incumbents, Jonathan C. Curtis and David A. Spence were re-elected to the La Canada Flintridge City Council, while Harout “Art” Kaskanian was elected to the Gardena City Council.

The ANCA’s Pasadena chapter also saw its slate of endorsed candidates go on to win on Tuesday with 5 of its 7 endorsed candidates achieving major victories in their respective campaigns. In a public announcement released earlier today, the chapter congratulated its endorsed candidates: Pasadena District 3 City Councilmember John Kennedy; Pasadena District 5 City Councilmember Victor Gordo; and Pasadena District 7 City Councilmember Andy Wilson and also Pasadena Unified School District 5 Board of Education Member Elizabeth Pomeroy, Pasadena Unified School District 7 Board of Education Member Scott M. Phelps, Pasadena Unified School District 1 Board of Education Member Kimberly Kenne and newly elected Pasadena Unified School District 3 Board of Education Member Michelle Richardson Bailey, wishing them all the very best.

The Los Angeles General Elections will take place on May 16, 2017. In order to vote, you must be registered. To check voter registration status or register to vote online visit www.lavote.net. Candidates seeking the ANCA-WR endorsement for the General Election may submit an online questionnaire.

