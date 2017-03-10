ARS Javakhk Fund’s Upcoming Luncheon Aboard The Queen Mary

GLENDALE—Among the various events and activities organized by the ARS Javakhk Fund in recent days in light of its recognition of the month of March as Javakhk Awareness Month, preparations are also underway for the committee’s annual fundraising event, which will be held this year aboard The Queen Mary on Sunday, April 2 from noon to 5 p.m.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the ARS youth centers in Javakhk, where the Armenian youth and community gather, preserve their identity, and engage in a multitude of social and cultural activities.

This year’s event will honor ARS Javakhk Fund Committee members Harout Madenlian and Emma Salmassian, both of whom have played a pivotal role in the committee since its inception and have made significant contributions to this cause and the plight of Armenians in Javakhk.

“Our community’s backing and support has been instrumental in assisting the ARS Javakhk Fund to making a positive impact in the lives of Armenians in Javakhk. Supporting Javakhk is the duty of every Armenian and we anticipate an encouragement of support again this year, as in every year,” stated Lena Bozoyan, Chairperson of the ARS Javakhk Fund Committee.

Event tickets are $125 per person and includes lunch, program, a tour of The Queen Mary, as well as entertainment. The Queen Mary is located at 1126 Queens Hwy., Long Beach, Calif. The ARS Regional Headquarters can be contacted at (818) 500-1343 or office@arswestusa.org to reserve tickets.