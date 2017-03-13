Artsakh Foreign Minister Visits Armenian Community in Greece

ATHENS, Greece—Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Republic Minister of Foreign Affairs Karen Mirzoyan is on a working visit to Greece to participate in the March 13-15 events entitled “Our Heroic Artsakh,” organized by the Armenian National Committee of Greece.
The Foreign Minister first visited the Armenian Evangelical Church of Greece followed by Armenian educational institutions such as the Gulpakian and Zavarian Colleges, where he was acquainted with the school’s activities and engaged with the students.
The same day, Mirzoyan met with the Armenian National Prelacy of Greece, Patriarchal Vicar, Archbishop Komitas Ohanian and members of the Armenian National Administration of Greece. Mirzoyan briefed the community on developments taking place in Artsakh and the situation on the Line of Contact between the armed forces of Artsakh and Azerbaijan.
