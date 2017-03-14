Armenian Genocide Billboards Displayed Across Massachusetts

BOSTON, Mass.—Peace of Art’s 2017 campaign of Genocide awareness has begun. In commemoration of the 102nd anniversary of the Armenian Genocide, starting March 10th to April 30, 2017, at seven locations: Route 1A in Lynn, Route 1 in Malden, 495 in Methuen, and on April 1st on South East Expressway Boston, Massachusetts.

Peace of Art will display a message of peace on electronic billboards, calling on the international community to recognize the first genocide of the 20th century, the Armenian Genocide.

“April 2017 is the month of remembrance of the Holocaust and all genocides in the world, and on this occasion we are calling on Turkey to recognize the Armenian genocide by honoring the memory of the innocent victims of all genocides,” Daniel Varoujan Hejinian, the Peace of Art president said. “The billboards reflect the historical moment, when His Holiness Karekin II, together with Pope Francis on behalf of the Armenian and Catholic community worldwide, released doves soaring towards Mt. Ararat, sending a message of peace to Turkey to recognize the Armenian genocide.”

Every year since 1996, Hejinian has been displaying the Armenian Genocide commemorative billboards. In 2003 Peace of Art, Inc., began to sponsor the Armenian Genocide Commemorative Billboards. In 2015, Peace of Art, Inc. launched its Armenian Genocide Centennial awareness billboard campaign, “100 Billboards for 100 Years of Genocide,” in the U.S. and Canada to commemorate not only the victims of the Armenian Genocide but also the victims of all genocides.

Peace of Art is dedicated to the peace keepers and peace achievers around the world, and those who had the courage to place themselves on the line for the betterment of humanity.