Artsakh Foreign Minister Meets ARF Greece

ATHENS, Greece—Within the frameworks of his working visit to Greece, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh Karen Mirzoyan on March 13 met with members of the ARF Central Committee of Greece in Athens. Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Armenia to Greece Fadei Charchoghlian also participated in the meeting.

The Foreign Minister briefed on the current situation and the recorded achievements in Artsakh, as well as the process of international recognition of the Republic and the current stage of the peaceful settlement of the Azerbaijani-Karabakh conflict.

Mirzoyan expressed satisfaction with the consistent activities of the ARF structure aimed at increasing the awareness about Artsakh in Greece and advocating its interests. The sides noted the high level of existing co-operation and discussed further activities towards strengthening and expanding it.

The same day, the Foreign Minister met with representatives of the Armenian community of Greece in the Aram Manukian Club. During the meeting, Mirzoyan briefed on the aggression unleashed in early April 2016 by Azerbaijan against Artsakh and the situation created as a result of it.

Mirzoyan also briefed on the democratic developments taking place in Artsakh, in particular, the adoption of a new Constitution through a national referendum aimed to enroot democratic values in Artsakh, ensure respect for human rights, fundamental freedoms and the rule of law, as well as to improve the government system, and strengthening of the sovereignty

Appreciating the role of the Diaspora organizations in resolving the issues of Pan-Armenian significance, Mirzoyan stressed that the support rendered to Artsakh by Armenians all over the world during the April aggression was a bright evidence of the Armenia-Artsakh-Diaspora indivisible unity.