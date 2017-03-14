ANCA-Glendale Board Members Meet with Mayor, GUSD Superintendent

GLENDALE, Calif.— The Armenian National Committee of America, Glendale Chapter (ANCA-Glendale) Board Members recently met with Glendale City Mayor, Paula Devine and Glendale Unified School District Superintendent Winfred Roberson and Assistant Superintendent Dr. Jacqueline Perez, in an effort to engage the city’s leadership with the Armenian-American Community.

During the meeting with Mayor Devine, the board discussed issues effecting the Armenian American Community and Glendale residents at large, including issues of affordable and low income housing, making the process of obtaining business permits more accessible to entrepreneurs, the South Glendale plan, how the city will address the transfer of surplus funds from the water and power departments, creating more green space and outreach efforts to non-English speaking communities. Mayor Devine assured the board of her commitment to resolving these issues and providing the highest quality of life for all Glendale residence.

During the meeting with Superintendent Roberson and Assistant Superintendent Perez, the board discussed issues affecting Armenian American students, Genocide Education, Camp Darfur Educational Presentations in GUSD High Schools, and outreach efforts to Armenian American parents. ANCA-Glendale Board members expressed their gratitude to the Superintendent for the Genocide Education Workshop and suggested that the workshop be mandatory to all humanities teachers next time. The board communicated its commitment to working with GUSD Board of Education to ensure the highest quality of education for its diverse student body.

For any questions, please contact the ANCA-Glendale Community Outreach Director Margarita Baghdasaryan directly at margarita@ancaglendale.org or call 818-243-3444

The ANCA-Glendale advocates for the social, economic, cultural, and political rights of the city’s Armenian American community and promotes increased civic participation at the grassroots and public policy levels.