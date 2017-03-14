ANCA Nevada Endorses Stavros S. Anthony for Las Vegas City Ward 4

LAS VEGAS, Nevada—Armenian National Committee of America-Nevada Chapter (ANCA-Nevada) on Monday announced the endorsement of Councilmember Stavros S. Anthony in his re-election bid for Las Vegas City Council Ward 4.

“Councilmember Stavros has a proven track record of understanding and addressing issues important to the Armenian-American community and we are proud to endorse him in his re-election bid,” noted ANCA Nevada Co-Chairs Hera Armenian and Lenna Hovanessian. “Local elections are always determined by a small margin and our community’s vote will play a determining factor on who will represent us. We encourage our community to register and make our collective voice heard at the poll,” they added.

“I am honored to be endorsed by the Armenian National Committee of American-Nevada Chapter. The Armenian community is a growing and integral part of the city of Las Vegas,” stated Councilmember Anthony.

Of Greek descent, Councilmember Stavros S. Anthony has been a resident of Las Vegas for 35 years and was first elected to represent Ward 4 June 2, 2009. He holds the proper recognition and resolution of the Armenian Genocide as an issue near and dear to his heart as his family was also victim to the 1915 massacres by the Ottoman Empire. Community service and public safety has been his focus as a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officer, a member of the Nevada System of Higher Education Board of Regents and now as a city Councilmember. He was appointed Mayor Pro Tem by Mayor Carolyn G. Goodman, and served in that capacity from July 2011 to April 2015.

Councilmember Anthony began his career with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department in 1980 and most recently served the community as a captain overseeing the Financial and Property Crimes Bureau of the department.

Along with his experience in the realm of public safety, Councilman Anthony also brings an education background to the City Council. He was elected in 2002 to a four-year term as a regent with the Nevada System of Higher Education, and was re-elected to a six-year term on the board in 2006. As chairman of the Board of Regents, Anthony led the way in developing a master plan, system goals and a value statement.

He graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice from Wayne State University in Detroit, Michigan, in 1980. In 1987, he graduated with a Master of Arts in Political Science from the University of Nevada Las Vegas (UNLV), and in 1999 he received his Ph.D. in Sociology from UNLV. He also has attended the University of Louisville Southern Police Institute Administrative Officers Course and the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia.

Councilman Anthony serves on the board of directors for Goodwill of Southern Nevada and is a member of the National League of Cities Public Safety and Crime Prevention Policy and Advocacy Committee. In 2012, he was appointed by Governor Brian Sandoval to the Nevada Commission on Aging. In 2014, Councilman Anthony was appointed to the Board of Commissioners for the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies. In 2015, the Las Vegas City Council appointed him to the Board of Directors for the Nevada League of Cities and Municipalities.

Councilman Anthony also is a past member and president of the Board of Directors for St. John Greek Orthodox Church. Anthony received an Exemplary Service Award from LVMPD in 2006, and received an Award of Excellence in 2002 from the Community College of Southern Nevada, where he is an adjunct faculty member.

Married for 35 years, the Anthonys have two daughters who are both graduates of the University of Nevada Reno.

The Las Vegas Primary Elections will take place on April 4th. Voters must be registered. Registration online before the March 14 deadline at lasvegasnevada.gov.

Vote from home, vote early at one of the early voting polling locations, or on Election Day, April 4. Ward 4 map is also available.

ANCA Nevada advocates for the social, economic, cultural, and political rights of the state’s Armenian American community and promotes increased civic participation at the grassroots and public policy levels.