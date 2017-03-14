Sarkisian Expects CSTO to Observe All Treaties, Including Karabakh

MOSCOW, Russia (News.am)—”One of the priorities of the foreign policy of Armenia is to consistently deepen and expand collaboration with Russia,” President of Armenia Serzh Sarkisian said on Tuesday, speaking at the Moscow State Institute of International Relations (MGIMO).

”In the recent years, the bilateral relations between our countries have reached the highest level by their intensiveness and content. And most importantly, they are based on mutual trust and conviction regarding the strength and promising nature of our partnership,” Sarkisian noted.

He also noted that the unprecedented Russian-Armenian cooperation is currently in a high-level political dialogue. ”This is indicated by the close cooperation in the military, trade and economic, scientific and technical, humanitarian spheres, as well as active interparliamentary and interregional cooperation.

Armenia and Russia are developing efficient cooperation within the framework the CIS, EAEU and CSTO,” the President noted.

”A statement was adopted within the framework of the CSTO back in 2000, where it is clearly noted: ‘The military and political relations between the member states of the Treaty are of a priority nature as compared to the military ties and communications with third states not considered as a Collective Security Treaty member.’ That is, everything is precisely outlined here, the entire scope of issues—from political statements to military cooperation—being included here.

Continuing this topic, I cannot but note that the violation of the aforementioned principle doesn’t contribute to raising the reputation of the Organization. The treaties should be observed in full and be implemented not selectively, depending on the situation,” Sarkisian stressed.

Apart from this, the President noted that while drawing up the priorities of Armenia’s chairmanship in the CSTO, they were guided by the principles of ally collaboration and continuity for the further development of the organization, considering the modern challenges of the global and regional security.

Furthermore, Sarkisian underscored the importance of the fact that during the Organization’s summit in Yerevan, the heads of member states adopted a statement on the unacceptability of escalating the situation in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone.