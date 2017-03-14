Model Shushan Yeritsyan to Represent Artsakh at International Contest

STEPANAKERT (ArmRadio)—Shushan Yeritsyan will represent the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Republic at the Costa Blanca Fashion Week- International Best Male and Female World 2017 contest.

The competition will take place in Spain from May 5-15.

“It’s a great pride to represent free and independent Artsakh on the international arena,” Yeritsyan said in a Facebook post on Monday.

She pledged to spare no effort to represent the country on the highest level and return with best results.