Model Shushan Yeritsyan to Represent Artsakh at International Contest

STEPANAKERT (ArmRadio)—Shushan Yeritsyan will represent the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Republic at the Costa Blanca Fashion Week- International Best Male and Female World 2017 contest.
The competition will take place in Spain from May 5-15.
“It’s a great pride to represent free and independent Artsakh on the international arena,” Yeritsyan said in a Facebook post on Monday.
She pledged to spare no effort to represent the country on the highest level and return with best results.
Discussion PolicyComments are welcomed and encouraged. Though you are fully responsible for the content you post, comments that include profanity, personal attacks or other inappropriate material will not be permitted. Asbarez reserves the right to block users who violate any of our posting standards and policies.