Presidents of Armenia, Russia Discuss Artsakh Settlement

MOSCOW, Russia (ArmRadio)—Presidents of Armenia and Russia paid special attention to the Karabakh issue as they held a meeting in Moscow on March 15.

“Russia continues to support the parties in seeking mutually acceptable ways for the conflict both within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group and during direct contacts with Yerevan and Baku,” Russian President Vladimir Putin said following talks with visiting President of Armenia Serzh Sarkisian.

“We discussed issues of security in our region, paying special attention to the Karabakh conflict settlement, creation of conditions conducive to the furthering of the negotiation process,” Sarkisian said, in turn.

“We value the contribution of Russia and other Minsk Group co-chairing countries to the process of exceptionally peaceful settlement of the conflict,” said Sarkisian.

“We stressed the importance of observing the trilateral ceasefire agreements of 1994 and 1995. Wes stressed the need to implement the agreements reached in Vienna and St. Petersburg. We are united in the opinion that the use of force or the threat of force are absolutely unacceptable and strike a blow to the negotiation process,” he stated.

Putin is confident the parliamentary elections in Armenia will be a success.

During their meeting, the presidents discussed key issues of bilateral cooperation and integration prospects within the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), the Kremlin’s press service reported.

“We’ll celebrate the 25th anniversary of the diplomatic relations on April 3, and the Armenian-Russian relations have acquired an allied nature in the full sense of the word,” Putin said.

“We are actively cooperating practically in all directions within international organizations, including those created on post-Soviet space” Sarkisian said. “Much has happened over these years, but the relations between Armenia and Russia have always been built on the basis of centuries-old deep roots dating back to the past. This remains the case in the current stage of development.”

“We also know that our meeting is taking place against the background of preparations for the parliamentary elections in Armenia. The process is not an easy one, but I’m confident Armenia will pass this stage of development under your leadership. We wish you success,” Putin continued.

The Russian president during the meeting thanked Armenia for providing humanitarian aid to Syria, Armenpress reported.

“We are grateful to our Armenian friends for providing humanitarian aid to Syria in October 2016 and February 2017 which were carried to Syria by Russian Aerospace Forces plane,” the Russian President said, while Sarkisian thanked the Russia for the cooperation in transport.

The Armenian Government has allocated over 46 billion AMD for sending humanitarian aid to Syria from the reserve fund.

Russia will return Mikhail Vrubel’s painting “Demon and Angel with Tamara’s Soul” to Armenia. The painting was kept in the Museum of Russian Art in Yerevan and was stolen back in 1995.

After their talks, Sarkisian expressed gratitude toward Russia for their efforts in finding the work.

“The painting has been found thanks to efforts of relevant bodies in Russia, and President Putin today revealed plans to return it to Armenia,” Sarkisian said.